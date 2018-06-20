BSEB Class 10th Result 2018: 40,000 answer sheets go missing from school; Bihar board postpones results to 26 July

Thousands of answer sheets of candidates who took the Class 10th examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) this year have gone missing from the strong room of SS Balika Inter School in Gopalaganj on Tuesday, BSEB officials said.

The results were scheduled to be declared on 20 June but a bag containing 200 answer sheets kept post evaluation went missing from the school. The authorities have registered a complaint and investigations are underway, reported News18.

The declaration of results for Class 10th has now been deferred to 26 June, the BSEB said in a statement. Results for Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018 or BSEB Class 10 result will be declared on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

The principal of the SS Balika Inter School in Gopalaganj was summoned by the BSEB and later detained by the police for interrogation. The latest episode has further tarnished BSEB's image, which had drawn widespread condemnation in the wake of the "toppers scam" when non-deserving students were declared top rankers in Arts and Science streams due to materialistic considerations in 2016.

"Pramod Kumar Srivastava, principal of SS Girls' Senior Secondary High School, registered an FIR on Sunday stating that over 200 bags, containing more than 40,000 answer scripts evaluated at the premises and kept thereafter in the strong room, were missing," SHO of police station in Gopalganj, Ravi Kumar, told PTI over the phone.

The SHO said that in the FIR, Srivastava had named some non-teaching staff who had been entrusted with manning the school building.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said, "Srivastava was called to the board headquarters for questioning. He was later detained by the police for further questioning."

The BSEB later issued a press note stating that the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Gopalganj have been directed to ensure recovery of the barcoded and evaluated answer scripts, identify the culprits and take action against them as per law".

The Bihar board also announced that the results would now be declared on 26 June but claimed that disappearance of the answer scripts will have "no effect on the overall results nor on preparation of the list of top-ranking students".

"All evaluation centres have provided the BSEB headquarters with award sheets stating the marks awarded to each candidate. Hence, we are already in possession of the respective scores of even those candidates whose answer scripts have gone missing," the BSEB release said.

With inputs from PTI