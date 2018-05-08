BSEB Class 10 results 2018: Bihar Matric results to be announced on 10 May, here's how to check your score

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board Result for Class 10 on 10 May according to reports. The Bihar Matric Result 2018 will be published by BSEB on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from 21 February to 28 February 28. The practical examinations were held from 22 January 22 to 24 January. The students can also check their results on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:

1) Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in

2) Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018

3) Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

4) Click on 'Save' to download the result

5) Students can take a print out for further reference

Students also can check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 via SMS:

SMS - BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263