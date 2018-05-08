You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BSEB Class 10 results 2018: Bihar Matric results to be announced on 10 May, here's how to check your score

India FP Staff May 08, 2018 12:15:04 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board Result for Class 10 on 10 May according to reports. The Bihar Matric Result 2018 will be published by BSEB on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The Bihar School Examination Board conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from 21 February to 28 February 28. The practical examinations were held from 22 January 22 to 24 January. The students can also check their results on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:

1) Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB website biharboard.ac.in

2) Click on the  Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018

3) Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will appear

4) Click on 'Save' to download the result

5) Students can take a print out for further reference

Students also can check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 via SMS:

SMS - BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 12:15 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores