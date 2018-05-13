You are here:
BSEB Class 10 results 2018: Bihar Matric results expected on 15 May; check score on biharboard.ac.in

India FP Staff May 13, 2018 16:45:50 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 result on 15 May, reports said. The Bihar Board Matric Result 2018 will be published by BSEB on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

Representational image. Getty Images

The BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 Matric exams 2018 from 21 February to 28 February 28. The practical examinations were held from 22 January 22 to 24 January. The students can also check their results on bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Students need to follow the steps to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018:

- Log on to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website biharboard.ac.in

- Click on the Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018

- Enter your roll number and the Bihar board Class 10 Matric results 2018 will appear

- Click on 'Save' to download the result

- Students can take a print out for further reference

- Students also can check the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 via SMS. Students are required to send a text message (SMS) in the format — BSEB10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result delivered on the phone via a text message.

According to reports, nearly 17.70 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) exam in 1,426 centres across the state.  The BSEB had arranged counselling session over telephone for the students to help them any confusion regarding the exam.


