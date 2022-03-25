BSEB Class 10 Result: Bihar board matriculation result to be out soon; check details here

The Class 10 examination was conducted in Bihar from 17 to 24 February this year across various centres

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10 or matriculation anytime soon. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Class 10 result will also be available on other websites like onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. To qualify in the exam, students will have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all individual subjects. Those who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks (in one or two subjects) can appear for a compartmental exam, the date of which will be decided later.

Here’s how to check Bihar Board Class 10 Result:

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their roll number and registration number correctly

Step 4: After providing all details properly, click on submit. Soon, the Bihar Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and download the page

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for further use or reference.

Details in the marksheet will include name of the candidate, registration number, roll number and roll code, marks gained in each subject, total marks given and qualifying status of the applicant.

As per the schedule, the Class 10 examination was conducted in Bihar from 17 to 24 February this year across various centres. The exam was held in two shifts; the first commenced from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift began from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Around 17 lakh candidates registered themselves for the examination this year. On 8 March, the board had released the answer key for Class 10 examination. The last date to raise objections was till 11 March.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official portal of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

