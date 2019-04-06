BSEB Class 10 (matric) results to be declared today: Alternate ways to check your score if official website crashes

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results for BSEB Class 10 (matric) examination today at 12.30 pm on the official websites of the board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in.

Considering, there are around 16.6 lakh students who had registered for the examination that was held between 21 to 28 February, it's possible that the result websites may crash on Saturday soon after the result is declared.

If that happens, candidates should not panic. This is a temporary glitch, and quite common. The websites will soon become operational for you to check the results.

Often exam result website are unable to take the load of requests sent by candidates, and crash soon after the result is declared.

Besides, there are alternative ways for candidates to check their results using their mobile phones.

Alternate steps to check result

Via mobile phone:

Candidates are required to send the message BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263 to get their result on their phones in the form of a text message.

Via alternate websites

The candidates can check their results using these alternative websites if the main website is not working properly:

The BSEB confirmed that the Bihar Board Calss 10 (Matric) exam result will be declared on 6 April (today), at 12.30 pm, reported Hindustan Times.

Candidates also check the result by visiting the official websites. Here are the steps to check the class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.in/Result

Step 2: Click on the link: Bihar Board matric result 2019.

Step 3: Once the login page opens enter your Roll number and Roll Code

Step 4: Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.