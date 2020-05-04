BSEB Class 10 exam 2020: Board to decide on starting evaluation of answer sheets in next two days; process was deferred due to COVID-19 lockdown

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced that it is mulling over the issue of starting the evaluation process of the Class 10 examination.

BSEB has said that the board will take a decision on whether to start or postpone the evaluation process of Class 10 board exams in the next two days.

Earlier in the day the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore had said that the Bihar Board Class 10 result will be delayed further as the answer sheet evaluation will begin after 17 May.

The evaluation process was deferred after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown from 14 April to 3 May.

The BSEB Class 10 exam was held from 17 February to 24 February.

BSEB Class 12 board result 2020 was announced in March. Class 12 board exam was conducted from 3 February and 13 February. The pass percentage in BSEB Class 12 board exam was 80.4 percent this year.

The board had planned to deploy around 20,000 examiners to check Class 10 answer sheet at over 100 evaluation centres in the state.

Around 50 percent of the answer sheets were left to be evaluated when the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown (from March 25 to April 14) was announced.

Bihar has reported over 500 cases of coronavirus and four deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.