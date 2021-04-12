BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam registration process begins; check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Compartmental exam forms will be filled by the principals of respective schools on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration process for Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2021 from 12 April The last date for registration is 16 April.

The Compartmental exam forms will be filled by the principals of respective schools on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per the Class 10th Board results, 3, 60,655 students have not cleared the matric examination this year.

Students can reappear in a maximum of two papers, excluding English. A minimum of 30 percent marks is required in theory while 40 percent in practical exams of each subject to pass the Class 10 Boards, as noted by NDTV. Such students will be given three chances to clear the exams.

"The first attempt exam will be conducted in the year 2021, the second attempt exam will be given in the annual matric exam for the academic session 2021-22 that will be conducted in the year 2022 and the third attempt exam will be given in the matric compartmental exam 2022,” mentioned BSEB in the notice.

The registration fee for Compartmental exams is Rs 830. In case, any student faces any difficulty in submitting the exam forms and payment of the application fees, they can contact the Board officials at the helpline numbers 0612- 2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.

A total of 16, 54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. Out of these, 78.17 percent of students have passed.