Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: State board Class 10 scores to be announced at 3 pm
Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th 2022 Live Update: BSEB Class 10 result will announce by The Bihar School Examination Board Bihar at 3 PM today, check BSEB Class 10th result online and download their scorecard after the result is announced.
Highlights
Bihar Board to announce Class 10 result at 3 PM
The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the class 10 exam result at 3 PM on Thursday, 31 March, 2022. The result was to be declared at 1 PM.
To qualify in the exam, students will have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all individual subjects. Those who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks (in one or two subjects) can appear for a compartmental exam, the date of which will be decided later.
Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Search and click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 link that is available on the home page
Step 3: Candidates need to enter their roll number and registration number correctly
Step 4: After providing all details properly, click on submit. Soon, the Bihar Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check the results and download the page
Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for further use or reference.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10 or matriculation today, 31 March, 2022, at 1pm. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LATEST Updates: The Bihar Board (BSEB) will announce the matriculation, class 10 exam result at 3 PM.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10 or matriculation today, 31 March, 2022, at 1pm. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Class 10 result will also be available on other websites like onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. To qualify in the exam, students will have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in all individual subjects. Those who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks (in one or two subjects) can appear for a compartmental exam, the date of which will be decided later.
Details in the marksheet will include name of the candidate, registration number, roll number and roll code, marks gained in each subject, total marks given and qualifying status of the applicant.
As per the schedule, the Class 10 examination was conducted in Bihar from 17 to 24 February this year across various centres. The exam was held in two shifts; the first commenced from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift began from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
Around 17 lakh candidates registered themselves for the examination this year. On 8 March, the board had released the answer key for Class 10 examination. The last date to raise objections was till 11 March.
For more details, students are advised to visit the official portal of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
