BSEB Admit Card 2020: Bihar School Education Board releases link for dummy admit card, check bsebinteredu.in to download

BSEB dummy admit card 2020 released | The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the link of dummy admit cards for BSEB Class 10 and 12 exams on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the same can download their admit cards on the official website — bsebinteredu.in

The aim of releasing a dummy admit card is so that the students can rectify any mistakes or identification errors in the card, as well as to avoid any confusion/discrepancies before it goes ahead for final printing.

The Bihar Intermediate (Class 12) examination 2020 is scheduled to be conducted 3 February, 2020 onwards.

Once the examination schedule is released online, candidates can view and download the examination schedule also on the website.

Here are the steps to download the BSEB dummy admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Bihar board — bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that says 'For Download Dummy Admit Card - Click Here'

Step 3: Enter your school/college code, registration number and your date of birth, as mentioned in the fields provided

Step 4: Click on 'Download dummy admit card'

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for future reference

The Bihar School Examination Board is a statutory board devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools.