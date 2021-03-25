BSEB 12th Result 2021 Date: Class 12 results to be declared at 3 pm tomorrow, check details at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
The BSEB Class 12 exam concluded on 13 February. Around 13 lakh students had registered for the exams this year
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce its Class 12 exam results tomorrow (Friday 26 March) at 3 pm, the board announced on Thursday.
Candidates can check their results on the official websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.com, onlinebseb.in, and biharboardonline.com.
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 25, 2021
Follow the steps below to check results:
Step 1: Go to the website of the Board and click on the “Bihar Intermediate Result 2021” link on the homepage
Step 2: Fill in the details, including your stream, roll number, date of birth and others required
Step 3: A new window will open displaying your results
Step 4: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference
The BSEB Class 12 exam concluded on 13 February.
Around 13 lakh students had registered for the exams this year of which 6.46 lakh were girls while around 7 lakh were boys.
Last year, the results of BSEB Class 12 were announced on 24 March.
This year, the results got postponed due to the delay in the evaluation of response sheets.
In February, BSEB had issued a circular announcing the change in the schedule of evaluation of the Class 12 response sheets.
It was revised to begin from 5 March and end by 15 March.
The board had earlier released the intermediate answer key and students were asked to submit objections till 16 March.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
BSEB Classes 10 and 12 results expected in April first week: Important points to keep in mind
As many as 13,50,233 students applied for the BSEB Class 12 exams which were held from 1 February to 13 February at 1,473 centres across the state of Bihar
BSEB 12th Result 2021 Date: BSEB to declare scores soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Date: In 2019, the BSEB Class 12 results were announced on 24 March. However, the declaration of results got postponed this year due to the delay in the evaluation process
Bihar Board likely to announce Class 12 results this week on onlinebseb.in
The report added that the evaluation process for the Class 12 answer sheets was conducted from 5 March to 19 March