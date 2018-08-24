BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2018 expected to be released on 27 August; check score on biharboard.ac.in

BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2018 are expected to be released on 27 August by the Bihar School Examination Board on biharboard.ac.in, according to reports.

The results for Bihar School Examination Board class 10 compartmental results would be released by 30 August, according to Times Now.

Students who have appeared for the compartmental exam in the month of July are advised to keep an eye on the official website which is biharboard.ac.in and biharboard.online. The notifications and results for both these compartmental exam results will be uploaded on the website.

BSEB had earlier set 16 August as the date for the release of Class 12th compartment results but was postponed till 20 August due to the state mourning the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reported News18.

Here's how to check the scores when the results are out:

- Go to the official website of Bihar Board, biharboard.ac.in and biharboard.online.

- Click on 'BSEB Class 12 Compartment Results 2018'.

- Enter your roll number and other details in the space provided.

- On submitting the same, the Class 12 compartment results will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take print out of the same for future use.

Around 1.55 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12th compartmental exams 2018. The exam was conducted from 13 July to 20 July, for Arts, Science, Commerce and for Vocational studies subjects for students who are unable to clear one or two subjects.

The Bihar Board had declared the class 12th board results on 6 June and the exam recorded a pass percentage of 53 percent. As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.



Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 14:21 PM