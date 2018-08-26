BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2018 declared; check score on biharboard.ac.in and biharboard.online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2018 today on the board's official website, biharboard.ac.in, according to reports.

Students who have appeared for the compartmental exam in the month of July are advised to visit the official website which is biharboard.ac.in and biharboard.online.

As for the Bihar School Examination Board class 10 compartmental results (BSEB Class 10 Compartmental results), it would be released by 30 August, according to Times Now.

BSEB had earlier set 16 August as the date for the release of Class 12th compartment results but was postponed till 20 August due to the state mourning the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reported News18.

Here's how to check the scores when the results are out:

- Go to the official website of Bihar Board, biharboard.ac.in and biharboard.online.

- Click on 'BSEB Class 12 Compartment Results 2018'.

- Enter your roll number and other details in the space provided.

- On submitting the same, the Class 12 compartment results will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take print out of the same for future use.

Around 1.55 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12th compartmental exams 2018. The exam was conducted from 13 July to 20 July, for Arts, Science, Commerce and for Vocational studies subjects for students who are unable to clear one or two subjects.