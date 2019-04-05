BSEB 10th result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board to declare matric results by 15 April; check score at bsebinteredu.in

BSEB Bihar Matric Result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 result by 15 April. The matric result 2019 will be released by the Bihar board on their official website bsebinteredu.in. The examination was conducted from 21 February, 2019, with English Paper and ended on 28 February, 2019, with the Optional Subject Paper.

Here is how to check the results of Bihar Board Class 10th:

Step 1. Log onto the website bsebinteredu.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link and fill up all the credentials to get your BSEB 10th examination results.

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

Students can also avail their result via SMS:

To check BSER Matric Result 2019 — SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

After the declaration of BSEB Matric Result 2019, students can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer sheets by paying a nominal fee. The detailed procedure for this can be found on the official board website — bsebinteredu.in.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

