BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Date: Board likely to announce Class 10 result soon; check scores at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Date|Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is likely to announce the Class 10 board examination results 2019 soon. Although, the date of the announcement is yet to be confirmed by the board.

In 2018, the board had released the results on 7 May. Several reports said that it is highly likely that the board might release the results soon.

According to a Times Now report, the reason behind the delay in result declaration, as stated by the board, is the on-going restoration work in Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Fani. Also, owing to the administrative concerns, the board is yet to set a date for Odisha Class 10 results.

Once declared, students can access their scores through the board's official website such as bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Steps to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2-Click on the link for BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3- Enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4- Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. The highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent was recorded in Baleswar district of Odisha. The board of Secondary Education, Odisha was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all the secondary education related affairs in the state.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.