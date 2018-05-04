You are here:
BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 likely to be declared tomorrow; check on bseodisha.nic.in

India FP Staff May 04, 2018 12:15:26 IST

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the results of BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 tomorrow (5 May). Students need to log on to the official results portals bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in or results.nic.in.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Matriculation exams that were held between 23 February to 8 March, Zee News reported.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a committee formed under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board regulates and develops secondary education in Odisha.

Steps to check the result

- Go to the websites bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

- Click on 'Class 10th Result 2018' and enter name and registration number

- Click submit and take a printout of the result for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


