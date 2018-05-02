BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 likely to be declared by 5 May; check on bseodisha.nic.in

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 in the first week of May. Students need to log on to the official results portals bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in or results.nic.in.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Matriculation exams that were held between 23 February to 8 March, Zee News reported.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a committee formed under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board regulates and develops secondary education in Odisha.

Steps to check the result

1. Go to the websites bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'Class 10th Result 2018' and enter name and registration number

3. Click submit and take a printout of the result for future reference