BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2018 to be declared today; check score on bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is expected to declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 today. Students need to log on to the official results portals bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in or results.nic.in.

According to The Indian Express, a board official confirmed at a press conference that the results will be announced on Monday. "The School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra is expected to declare the results from the board office," the report quoted the board official, as saying. The BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 are likely to be released on the official websites at 9 am today, News18 reported.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Matriculation exams that were held between 23 February to 8 March, Zee News reported.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a committee formed under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board regulates and develops secondary education in Odisha.

Steps to check the result

- Go to the websites bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

- Click on 'Class 10th Result 2018' and enter name and registration number

- Click submit and take a printout of the result for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.