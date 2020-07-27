BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Date: Board to declare Class 10 scores on 29 July at 10 am, check bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Date: A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared for the examination this year that concluded on 2 March.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Date: The Odisha board of secondary education (BSE) will announce the Odisha HSC or Class 10th board examination 2020 results on Wednesday, 29 July. Students can check the official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, orrisaresults.nic.in — for their results.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, state education minister Samir Dash said that the results will be declared at 10 am in the office of Board of Secondary Education.

A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared for the examination this year that concluded on 2 March. The results got delayed this year as the evaluation process was stopped midway due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Step to check Odisha HSC Class 10 board exam 2020 result online:

Step 1: Go to website - bseodisha.ac.in or orrisaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on link - Odisha HSC Result 2020 / Matric Results

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number and other log in credentials and press submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a printout of it.

BSE Odisha secretary has earlier said that the result for intermediate Class 12 exam will be released in August.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 70.78 percent for the class 10 results. A total of 2,05,470 female students and 1,91,655 male students had passed the exam.

While the Class 10 exams were completed before the coronavirus lockdown, the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha had to cancel a few of the 12th exams for the students. Instead, they have come up with an alternative assessment scheme that is akin to the CBSE pattern to prepare the results for the class 12 students.

The CHSE Controller of Examinations, Bijay Kumar Sahu has said that 2,18,800 students appeared in Arts stream, 98,536 appeared in Science stream and 25,770 in Commerce for the Class 12 board exams.