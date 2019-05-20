BSE Odisha 10th (Matric) results 2019: Alternative ways to check Class 10 scores if official website is down

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Date | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results today (Monday, 20 May). Students can check the official websites bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in for their scores.

However, since lakhs of students will be checking their results on the official websites, the websites might lag or be slow. In such a scenario, students can check alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com to find out their scores.

Students can also log on to the official websites for additional information on their results, once the websites are functional.

The results were delayed this year due to the disruption by Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri district on 3 May. In 2018, Odisha BSE had released the results on 7 May.

How to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. The highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent was recorded in Baleswar district of Odisha.

About Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all the secondary education-related affairs in the state.

