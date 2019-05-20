BSE Odisha 10th (Matric) Result 2019: Odisha board not to declare Class 10 scores today, likely tomorrow, says board

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Date | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will not release the results of Class 10 board exam today (Monday, 20 May). The state board is likely to announce the results of Class 10 or High School Certificate examination either on 21 or 22 May.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said the board will hold a press meet on 20 May to announce the date of result. "Most likely it will be announced either on May 21 or 22,” she said, adding that results were delayed due to delay in power restoration following massive damages caused by Cyclone Fani.

There were some confusion about the result dates as several reports had earlier said that the results would be announced 20 May, but later the board clarified that they would announce the date at a press meet on Monday.

Once the results are announced, students can check the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in for their scores.

Students can also check examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their results. The Odisha Class 10 results were delayed this year due to the disruption caused in the state by the onslaught of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri district on 3 May. In 2018, the Odisha BSE had released the Class 10 results on 7 May.

How to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for BSE Class 10 Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your name and registration number and click on the 'Submit' button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. The highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent was recorded in Baleswar district of Odisha.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all secondary education-related affairs in the state.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

