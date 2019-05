BSE Odisha 10th (Matric) Result 2019: Odisha board may declare Class 10 scores today; check scores on official website bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Date | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha may declare the Class 10 board exam results today (21 May) on the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

On Monday, when the board was expected to declare the results amid confusion, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum had said the results were delayed as it took time to restore power in Odisha following the massive damage caused by Cyclone Fani.

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019 on official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for BSE Class 10 Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your name and registration number and click on the 'Submit' button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their results.

The Odisha Class 10 results were delayed this year due to the disruption caused in the state by the onslaught of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri district on 3 May. In 2018, the Odisha BSE had released the Class 10 results on 7 May.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. The highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent was recorded in Baleswar district of Odisha.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all secondary education-related affairs in the state.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

