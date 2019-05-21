BSE Odisha 10th (Matric) Result 2019: Odisha board clarifies it won't declare Class 10 results soon on bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Date | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will not announce the results of Class 10 board soon. The state board is likely to announce the results of Class 10 or High School Certificate examination either on 21 or 22 May.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said the board will hold a press meet on 20 May to announce the date of result. "Most likely it will be announced either on May 21 or 22,” she said, adding that results were delayed due to delay in power restoration following massive damages caused by Cyclone Fani.

There were some confusion about the result dates as several reports had earlier said that the results would be announced 20 May, but later the board clarified that they would announce the date at a press meet on Monday.

Once the results are announced, candidates can their Class 10 scores on the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Earlier, the result dates were delayed due to the disruption caused by the onslaught of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri district on 3 May.

The Odisha BSE had released the 2018 results on 7 May.

How to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. The highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent was recorded in Baleswar district of Odisha.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all the secondary education-related affairs in the state.

