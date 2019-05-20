BSE Odisha 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Date: State board likely to declare Class 10 results tomorrow on bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Exam Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is likely to declare the Class 10 exam 2019 results tomorrow (21 May). The results will be available on the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students can also check examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their scores.

The board had delayed the Class 10 results due to the disruption caused in Odisha by the onslaught of Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in Puri district on 3 May. The Odisha BSE had released the 2018 result on 7 May.

How to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. The highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent was recorded in Baleswar district of Odisha. The board of Secondary Education, Odisha was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all the secondary education related affairs in the state.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

