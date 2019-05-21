BSE Odisha 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Date: Class 10 results expected to be released soon on bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Result 2019 Date: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) is likely to announce the results of High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 10 board examination soon. According to some reports, the BSE may publish the matriculation examination results on 21 May.

Nearly six lakh students appeared for this year's HSC Class 10 exams that were held at about 3,000 examination centers across the state from 22 February to 8 March.

The evaluation of answer sheets had ended in April. BSE sources said the result booklets were given last-minute touches when Cyclone Fani battered the state.

"Publication of results slightly got delayed because of complete breakdown of power and telecom connectivity in the state due to the devastating storm", the sources said.

Once declared, students can access their scores through the board's official website such as bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Steps to check BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says BSE Class 10th Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.

In 2018, the Odisha board had released the Class 10 results on 7 May. The overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. Among districts, Baleswar emerged top-scoring district with 88.25 percent.

About Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE):

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha was formed under the Odisha Education Act 1953. It controls and maintains all the secondary education related affairs in the state.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.