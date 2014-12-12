Brutal South Delhi murder: 18-year old boy found headless, heart ripped out

Panic gripped south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Thursday after body of a youth chopped in three pieces was recovered from a nearby jungle close to Bhatti Mines.

The incident came to light when someone saw the body and called the police around 2 pm after which police officials rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

"The body was later identified as 18-year-old Kuldeep Kumar who was a resident of Sanjay colony in Fatehpur Beri. He worked as a delivery boy in a Gurgaon-based courier company.

He had joined the courier company just last week," said a senior police official.

Kuldeep's parents had lodged a missing complaint about their son on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on. No arrest has been made so far.

According to a report in Hindustan Times Kuldeep's heart and private parts were reportedly ripped out.

"“His neck had been squashed with stones and the police found his severed and disfigured head nearby,” Vijay Pal, a local resident who had caught a glimpse of the body told HT.

His parents, meanwhile, claimed he was stoned to death and then his head, found 50 yards from the body, was chopped off.

On Wednesday Kuldeep reportedly told his parents that he was going out to meet friends and will return at night. But he did not return and hisbody was found 1.5km inside the jungle.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.