BRO Recruitment 2021: Notification for filling up 459 vacancies in various posts released

The last date to apply for the posts in General Reserve Engineer Force is 4 April

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has released an official notification for the recruitment of the General Reserve Engineer Force on its official website. The vacancy notification is only for male applicants.

Candidates who are eligible for the posts must refer to the official recruitment advertisement and send in their applications according to the prescribed format.

There are a total of 459 vacancies available for the posts of Draughtsman, Supervisor Store, Lab Assistant, Radio Mechanic, Multi Skilled Worker (Mason), Store Keeper Technical and Multi Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static).

Candidates have a time period of 45 days from the date of advertisement to submit their applications. Thus, the applications must be sent within 4 April. However, it is advisable to send in applications well in advance because the organisation will not be responsible for any postal delays.

The filled forms must be sent to GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Alandi Road, Pune - 411015.

The unreserved category candidates have 195 vacancies to be selected out of. While there are 121 seats reserved for the OBC candidates, 66 for SC, 45 for EWS and 32 for the ST category candidates.

In order to move ahead in the recruitment process, candidates must qualify all the educational criteria. Applications for the post of Draughtsman must have passed Class 12 with a science subject from any recognized institute. They should have a two-year course certificate and other prescribed qualifications from a recognized institute or equivalent in Architecture or Draughtsmanship.

In the case of Lab Assistant, candidates must have a degree in a related subject from any recognized institution.

Lastly, Multi-Skilled Worker aspirants must have passed Class 10 from any recognized board. Also, they must have ITI from the relevant trade.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for all the information regarding the recruitment advertisement.