British destroyed India’s education system, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the British destroyed India’s education system.

Bhagwat remarked in a speech that 70 per cent to 80 per cent of India’s population was educated before the British took over, and there was no unemployment.

He added that there was no caste or colour discrimination because the educational system was geared at fostering independence in all students.

The British introduced the English educational system, which ruined the national education system of India, Bhagwat stated.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a multispecialty hospital in Atma Manohar Jain Aradhana Temple Complex on Indri-Karnal road.

“Our education system was not only for employment but was also a medium of knowledge. Education was cheap and accessible to everyone. Therefore, the society had taken all the expenses of education and the scholars, artists and artisans who came out from this education were recognized all over the world”, he added.

The RSS leader underlined the value of education and the necessity for bettering the health and education sectors.

Bhagwat also praised the Atam Manohar Muni Ashram for its services, which included building a hospital to serve the public’s health needs.

According to Bhagwat, the most important needs for our nation are universal health care and affordable education because both medical care and education are becoming more and more expensive.

“We are not those who live only for ourselves. Our culture and traditions contain a sense of Sarvjan Hitay-Sarjan Sukhay (welfare of all –happiness for all)”, he said adding that only by strengthening the society, people can see good things happening in the country.

“If we want to be happy, then society has to be made happy”, he added.

