Bring BJP back as it protects 'gai, ganga and govind', say Sants, 'direct' Centre to bring in law to build Ram temple

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, an umbrella body of Hindu seers, on Sunday "directed" the government to bring in a law or an ordinance to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on the conclusion of a two-day conclave. The Samiti also batted for the re-election of the BJP in the general elections in 2019, stating that the party needs to be brought back to 'save the country'.

The conclave, which saw the participation of over 3,000 seers from across the country, deliberated on a number of issues, including a central legislation for cow protection, cleaning of the Ganga river and construction of the Ram Temple. "We direct the government to either bring in a law or an ordinance (for the construction of the Ram temple). There will be no compromise on this," Ramanandacharya Hansdevacharya, the patron of the organisation, said in his concluding remarks at the conclave.

He also announced that the 'sant samiti' would hold religious conclaves in Ayodhya, Nagpur and Bengaluru on 25 November, to be followed by one in Delhi on 9 December. Former BJP MP and working president of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Ram Vilas Vedanti, however, did not favour enacting a law or promulgating an ordinance to facilitate the Ram temple construction, saying this would lead to communal riots. "The matter should be sorted out through mutual consensus as the court will not be able to give any decision on Hansdevacharya the issue for the next 10 lakh years," he said.

The demand for a law for construction of the Ram temple has been growing after the Supreme Court last month said an "appropriate bench" would decide in the first week of January the schedule for hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had on Monday pressed for the construction of the temple, saying it would lead to an atmosphere of "goodwill and harmony" in the country.

The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (ABSS) also pitched for the re-election of the BJP in the general elections 2019. "We are very hurt that there has been no resolution to the Ram Mandir issue, but we are satisfied with the Central government's work for the country, religion, culture and national security," said the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti in its list of "directives" to the government. The ABSS said people should vote for those who protect "Gai (cow), Ganga and Govind (god)".

“Agar jeevit rehna hai, math-mandir bachana hai, behen-beti bachani hai, sanskriti aur sanskar bachana hai to iss sarkar ko dobara se laana hai (If we have to protect our lives, temples and maths, daughters and sisters, culture and tradition, then this government must be brought back),” Indian Express quoted Hansdevacharya as saying.

"Apna desh bhi bachao, apni sanskriti bhi bachao, aur phir se iss Bharat ke andar yahi sarkar ko 2019 me wapas lao, lao, lao… Jai Shri Ram!" (Save the country and its culture, bring back this government in 2019)!

Hansdevacharya said that India is currently experiencing 'achche din' referring to Narendra Modi's slogan, reported Deccan Herald.“What else is this if not ‘achche din’. Had there been any other government in place, section 144 would have been clamped here and we would have been in jail,” he said.

The organisation also demanded a central legislation for cow protection. To ensure that there is an uninterrupted and continuous flow of Ganga, a law should be enacted for the protection of the river, it said. Justifying the rechristening of Allahabad as Prayag, the Sant Samiti also demanded to change the name of Delhi to Indraprastha. It also sought early completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam and said the Centre should assert diplomatic pressure on Bangladesh to take back their illegal migrants to India.

An appeal was also made to citizens to identify Rohingyas and inform the security agencies about them. The ABSS also demanded a Uniform Civil Code and a 'National Population Policy' to control the "imbalance" of the population. Giving a call to unite the Hindu society, Hansdevacharya said it was necessary to bring together Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and people of other sects of Hinduism.

Terming NOTA as an "insult" to democracy, ABSS appealed to the people to choose their candidates. Speaking on the Sabarimala issue, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the head of 'Art of Living' said he was confident that the Supreme Court would look into the public sentiments and do a rethink on its decision. In a landmark decision in October, the apex court had allowed entry of women in the Kerala shrine, a move that has led to violent protests in the state.

