'Bride spends too much time on WhatsApp': Uttar Pradesh family's reason to call off wedding

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): A family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha called off the wedding, alleging that the bride spends too much time on WhatsApp.

The groom family refused to marry on the wedding day, scheduled for 5 September, saying that the "the girl is not good as she uses WhatsApp."

"We were waiting for the groom's family(on the wedding day). When they did not turn up, we went to their house. They refused to marry my daughter alleging that she is not good as she spends too much time on WhatsApp. Later, when we pleaded, they agreed for the nikah but demanded a dowry of Rs 65 lakh," revealed Urooj Mehandi, father of the bride.

Amroha SP, Vipin Tada said that they have received a complaint in this matter and a probe is currently underway.