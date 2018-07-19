You are here:
BR Ambedkar statue damaged by 'anti-social elements' in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia; second such incident in a month

India Press Trust of India Jul 19, 2018 13:58:55 IST

Ballia: A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged in Rampur Asli village in Ballia on Thursday, a police official said, the second such incident in about a month in the district.

Representative image. AFP

Anti-social elements damaged the statue this morning, Superintendent of Police SP Ganguly said. The face and a finger of the statue were reportedly damaged. The statue is being restored, Ganguly said. A team of villagers, led by the gram pradhan, has been set up to ensure the security of the statue, the SP said.

On 14 June, a statue of the Dalit icon was damaged in Kothiya village of the district.


