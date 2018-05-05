You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BPSSC Sub-Inspector result 2018: Bihar Police announces pre-exam result for 1,717 posts

India FP Staff May 05, 2018 08:52:15 IST

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) declared the results for the written test held for 1717 vacancies for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (daroga) in Bihar Police on Friday, reports said.

Represesentational image PTI

Represesentational image PTI

The successful candidates will now be eligible to appear in the in the mains exams.

According to Hindustan Times, the number of candidates in the preliminary round is more than 20 times the number of vacancies available for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police.

The preliminary exams for the 1,717 posts were announced in October 2017, and online applications were accepted between 24 October and 30 November 2017, the report said. The selection process is being conducted by Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission.

According to reports more than 4.28 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, conducted on 11 March, 2018.


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 08:52 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Desperate Mumbai Indians look for solutions against rampaging Kings XI Punjab at latter's adopted home



Top Stories




Cricket Scores