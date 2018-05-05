BPSSC Sub-Inspector result 2018: Bihar Police announces pre-exam result for 1,717 posts

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) declared the results for the written test held for 1717 vacancies for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (daroga) in Bihar Police on Friday, reports said.

The successful candidates will now be eligible to appear in the in the mains exams.

According to Hindustan Times, the number of candidates in the preliminary round is more than 20 times the number of vacancies available for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police.

The preliminary exams for the 1,717 posts were announced in October 2017, and online applications were accepted between 24 October and 30 November 2017, the report said. The selection process is being conducted by Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission.

According to reports more than 4.28 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, conducted on 11 March, 2018.