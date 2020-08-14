BPSSC recruitment 2020: Bihar police announces 2,213 vacancies; apply from 16 Aug at bpssc.bih.nic.in
Those applying for the posts should be of minimum 20 years, while the maximum age limit for applicants from general category is 37 as on 1 January 2020
Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released an advertisement inviting application for the recruitment of 2,213 posts of sub-inspector and sergeant. Candidates can apply online on bpssc.bih.nic.in between 16 August and 24 September. Of the total vacancies, 1,998 posts are for sub-inspector, while 215 are for the post of sergeant.
According to a report by Zee News, graduates in any discipline are eligible to apply for both the posts. Candidates must have obtained their degree on or before 1 August 2020.
Those applying for the posts should be of minimum 20 years, while the maximum age limit for applicants from general category is 37 as on 1 January 2020.
For female candidates, the minimum age limit is 20 years and maximum is 40 years.
As per the official notification, the maximum age limit for candidates belonging to BC and EBC category is 40 years and for SC and ST applicants it is 42 years.
A report by Hindustan Times states that to select the candidates, BPSSC will first conduct a preliminary exam. Candidates who score more than 30 percent in the exam will be qualified for the main exam.
After the main exam, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. The preliminary exam will be of 200 marks and questions will be asked from general studies and general Hindi. The main exam will also be of 200 marks and questions from General Hindi will be asked which candidates have to answer within two hours. There will be General studies paper of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.2 mark for each wrong answer.
According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates belonging to OBC, BC, EWC and general category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 700. For SC, ST applicants, fee is Rs 400.
Candidates who will be selected for police sub-inspector and sergeant posts will be getting the salary between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI registers FIR, takes over probe from Bihar Police
The Bihar government had referred the matter to the CBI even as the Mumbai Police is probing the main case related to alleged suicide by the actor
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Centre moves SC, seeks to be impleaded as party in Rhea Chakraborty's plea
The actor has sought transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer alleges 'state interference', opposes FIR lodged in Patna by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said the FIR lodged in Bihar by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against her in relation to his son's suicide has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna.