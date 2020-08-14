BPSSC recruitment 2020: Bihar police announces 2,213 vacancies; apply from 16 Aug at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Those applying for the posts should be of minimum 20 years, while the maximum age limit for applicants from general category is 37 as on 1 January 2020

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released an advertisement inviting application for the recruitment of 2,213 posts of sub-inspector and sergeant. Candidates can apply online on bpssc.bih.nic.in between 16 August and 24 September. Of the total vacancies, 1,998 posts are for sub-inspector, while 215 are for the post of sergeant.

According to a report by Zee News, graduates in any discipline are eligible to apply for both the posts. Candidates must have obtained their degree on or before 1 August 2020.

Those applying for the posts should be of minimum 20 years, while the maximum age limit for applicants from general category is 37 as on 1 January 2020.

For female candidates, the minimum age limit is 20 years and maximum is 40 years.

As per the official notification, the maximum age limit for candidates belonging to BC and EBC category is 40 years and for SC and ST applicants it is 42 years.

A report by Hindustan Times states that to select the candidates, BPSSC will first conduct a preliminary exam. Candidates who score more than 30 percent in the exam will be qualified for the main exam.

After the main exam, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. The preliminary exam will be of 200 marks and questions will be asked from general studies and general Hindi. The main exam will also be of 200 marks and questions from General Hindi will be asked which candidates have to answer within two hours. There will be General studies paper of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.2 mark for each wrong answer.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates belonging to OBC, BC, EWC and general category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 700. For SC, ST applicants, fee is Rs 400.

Candidates who will be selected for police sub-inspector and sergeant posts will be getting the salary between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.