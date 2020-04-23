BPSC releases notification for 20 posts of Mineral Development Officers; application process to begin on 4 May

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has put out a notification for the recruitment of Mineral Development Officer (MDO). There are 20 posts of MDO.

The online application process will start from 4 May and end on 18 May. The last date to pay application fees is 25 May. You can apply at http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Candidates can submit a print-out of online application and other documents till 10 June by 5pm.

Application Fee

The application fee for general, backward class and economically weaker section is Rs 750. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category and person with disability will have to pay Rs 200.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have an M.Sc degree in Geology or Applied Geology OR M.Tech or Mining Engineering Degree in Geology.

Those applying for the posts should have passed their masters with at least a second class degree, reported Hindustan Times.

Age

Those belonging to general category should have completed 21 years and should not be more than 37 years. There is a relaxation of five years in the maximum age limit for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates. The relaxation for other backward classes, extremely backward classes and women is three years.

Selection procedure

There are two stage selection process – written exam and interview, reported Exams Daily. Those who qualify the written round will be called for the interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of scores in both the rounds.

How to apply

Step 1: Go to official website of BPSC - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for MDO Application.

Step 3: Fill in the required details.

Step 4: Make the payment.

Step 5: Don’t forget to take the printout of your application for future reference.

