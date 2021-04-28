The prelim exam was held on 7 February in seven districts across 71 examination centres

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Preliminary Examination 2020. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The prelim exam was held on 7 February in seven districts across 71 examination centres. In total, 19,201 candidates appeared for this exam out of which 3,995 aspirants have qualified.

Applicants can follow these steps to check the result:

1. Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. Search for the ‘BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020’ link on the homepage

3. The PDF file will be displayed on the screen

4. Check the result and save a copy

5. If required, take a printout

Candidates can check the result directly from here

Category-wise breakup of 3,995 selected candidates:

1. 2,214 qualified under the Unreserved category

2. 336 qualified under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category

3. 10 under the Scheduled Tribes category

4. 503 under the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC)

5. 661 under Backward classes

6. 358 under Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

7. 42 under Freedom Fighter family quota’

8. Rest have been selected under the various subcategories of disabled quote

Cut off Marks:

Unreserved candidates - 138.750

Unreserved candidates (Female) - 125.000

EWS - 78.750

SC - 78.750

ST - 105.875

EBC - 78.750

BC - 78.875

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter - 79.375

The mark sheets of all the successful students will soon be uploaded on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their detailed results by logging in through their Registration ID and Date of Birth. Those who have qualified are required to apply for the mains examination. All the information regarding the mains examination will be released by BPSC soon.