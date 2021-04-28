BPSC releases Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelim Exam 2020 result on bpsc.bih.nic.in
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Preliminary Examination 2020. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The prelim exam was held on 7 February in seven districts across 71 examination centres. In total, 19,201 candidates appeared for this exam out of which 3,995 aspirants have qualified.
Applicants can follow these steps to check the result:
1. Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in
2. Search for the ‘BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020’ link on the homepage
3. The PDF file will be displayed on the screen
4. Check the result and save a copy
5. If required, take a printout
Candidates can check the result directly from here
Category-wise breakup of 3,995 selected candidates:
1. 2,214 qualified under the Unreserved category
2. 336 qualified under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category
3. 10 under the Scheduled Tribes category
4. 503 under the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC)
5. 661 under Backward classes
6. 358 under Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
7. 42 under Freedom Fighter family quota’
8. Rest have been selected under the various subcategories of disabled quote
Cut off Marks:
Unreserved candidates - 138.750
Unreserved candidates (Female) - 125.000
EWS - 78.750
SC - 78.750
ST - 105.875
EBC - 78.750
BC - 78.875
Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter - 79.375
The mark sheets of all the successful students will soon be uploaded on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their detailed results by logging in through their Registration ID and Date of Birth. Those who have qualified are required to apply for the mains examination. All the information regarding the mains examination will be released by BPSC soon.
