BPSC releases 31st Judicial Services 2020 prelim exam results at bpsc.bih.nic.in; here's how to check scores

As many as 2,379 candidates have cleared the preliminary test. An estimated 15,369 candidates appeared in the recruitment exam conducted on 6 December, 2020.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results for the 31st Judicial Services 2020 preliminary exam on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check their result by visiting bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission has published a PDF document that contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

Follow these steps to download the BPSC Judicial Services merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Find the link that says ‘Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020)’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: The PDF file with the roll numbers of all the qualified candidates mentioned on it will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check for your roll number to see if you have managed to clear the prelims.

Step 6: Download the document and take a print out if necessary

Here is the direct link to the BPSC Judicial Services prelims 2020 result.

The commission has also released the final answer keys of the two papers in the prelim exams apart from the merit list.

As per Scroll, BPSC is going to upload the marksheets of all the candidates on its website shortly. Also, notification about the main exams will be out soon too.

Candidates will have to be prepared in five compulsory subjects and a few optional subjects. There are five compulsory subjects: General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, Elementary General Science and Law of Evidence and Procedure.

There are five optional subjects of which candidates have to pick any three.