BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission releases 84 vacancies for lecturers; apply on bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the recruitment notice for Polytechnic lecturers in various departments on Monday on its official site bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates, who are eligible to apply, can start applying once the registration window is open from 19 August, 2020. The application process will go on till 7 September and candidates can fill up the form by visiting the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. An extra four day window has been kept open for the payment of the application fees, so candidates can complete their payment on or before 11 September, reported Hindustan Times. The last date for collecting the receipt of the BPSC recruitment application is 18 September, 2020. There are 84 vacant posts available for Lecturer under the BPSC recruitment drive 2020, with 29 jobs up for grabs as lecturer for Chemistry, 28 for Economics, and 27 for Physics. All of the candidates must be within the age of 21 and 65, as on 1 August, 2020. However, certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates is there. Educational Qualification: In order to apply, a candidate must have a Master’s degree in related fields with first class or equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level. Hence if one candidate is applying for the post of Physics lecturer, they must hold a Master’s Degree in Science (Physics) subject. According to Careers360.com, the recruitment process will be based on the candidates’ academic background and a subsequent interview. General and OBC candidates need to submit Rs 750 for application, while for SC/ ST/ Bihar Female candidates the fees is for Rs 200. All of the candidates must be within the age of 21 and 65, as on 1 August, 2020. However, certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates is there

FP Trending August 18, 2020 18:03:17 IST

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the recruitment notice for Polytechnic lecturers in various departments on Monday on its official site bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates, who are eligible to apply, can start applying once the registration window is open from 19 August, 2020. The application process will go on till 7 September and candidates can fill up the form by visiting the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. An extra four day window has been kept open for the payment of the application fees, so candidates can complete their payment on or before 11 September, reported Hindustan Times. The last date for collecting the receipt of the BPSC recruitment application is 18 September, 2020. There are 84 vacant posts available for Lecturer under the BPSC recruitment drive 2020, with 29 jobs up for grabs as lecturer for Chemistry, 28 for Economics, and 27 for Physics. All of the candidates must be within the age of 21 and 65, as on 1 August, 2020. However, certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates is there. Educational Qualification: In order to apply, a candidate must have a Master’s degree in related fields with first class or equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level. Hence if one candidate is applying for the post of Physics lecturer, they must hold a Master’s Degree in Science (Physics) subject. According to Careers360.com, the recruitment process will be based on the candidates’ academic background and a subsequent interview. General and OBC candidates need to submit Rs 750 for application, while for SC/ ST/ Bihar Female candidates the fees is for Rs 200. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notice sent out by the commission separately for the vacancies in the Physics, Chemistry and Economics department.

Updated Date:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.