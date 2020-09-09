BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission announces 111 vacancies for associate professor post New

Interested candidates must have a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the subject

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the post of associate professor of mechanical engineering in government engineering colleges of the state. According to an official notice, there are 111 vacant posts.

Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in from today. According to the Hindustan Times, the registration process will continue till 28 September. Candidates need to pay the requisite amount in order to successfully apply. The last date to pay the application fee is 5 October and candidates can apply till 12 October.

Click here for the direct link to apply for the BPSC vacancy.

Qualification and age limit

Interested candidates must have a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the subject. At pay level, 12A, the pay scale for the associate professors would be Rs 1,31,400.

While there is no upper limit for the age of the candidate, one must be at least 30 years old in order to apply.

Application fee

The general candidates need to submit a fee of Rs 100 in order to successfully apply. For Bihar state Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes, all Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe women candidates, permanent residents of the State, and disabled candidates (40 percent or more), the amount is Rs 25.

Of the total 111 vacancies, 45 seats are unreserved, reported Times of India. For the economically weaker sections, 11 seats have been reserved. Scheduled Caste candidates have 17 reservations, while Scheduled Tribe has one seat. Extremely backward classes have 20, the backward classes have 14 and the backward class (women) have three seats reserved.

Selection

BPSC states that candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of evaluation. Different aspects like academic performance, research performance, domain knowledge, and teaching skills will have different weightage in the selection process.