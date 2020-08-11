BPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications open for 119 lecturer posts till 4 September; check bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020 | The minimum age limit is 21 years as on 1 August 2020. There is no upper age limit for the post

BPSC Recruitment 2020 | The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that online applications are open for the recruitment of 119 posts of lecturer in electrical engineering on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The online application process began on 7 August and candidates can apply by 4 September. The last date to pay the application fee is 28 August.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, applicants should hold a B.E/ B.Tech/ B.s/ B.sc (Engg.) in electrical engineering/ technology with first class or equivalent.

The minimum age limit is 21 years as on 1 August 2020. There is no upper age limit for the post.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of weightage in academic performance and research work, evaluation of work Knowledge and Teaching skill through written Test (objective), interview and for lecturer engaged on contract basis.

The objective test consisting of 80 multiple choice questions (MCQs) will test the applicants' knowledge in the Engineering/Technology stream. The syllabus of Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) will be applicable. The total duration of the exam is two hours.

Candidates who will be selected for the posts will be getting a starting salary of Rs 56,100.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. ST/ST/PwD and female applicants will have to pay Rs 200.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and under the list of advertisement and post, click on apply now next to Lecturer, Electrical Engineering

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter all the details and submit the registration form.

Here's the direct link to the registration form - https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/admissionProcess/ApplicantRegistrationForm/ApplicantRegistrationForm?recordid=78