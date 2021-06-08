The exam was conducted in two shifts – from 11.30 am to 1.00 pm and then from 2.00 pm to 3.30 pm. Candidates are advised to visit the BPSC website for the latest updates

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of the examinations conducted for the Mineral Development Officer (MDO) post. Candidates who appeared for the written competitive examinations can download the answer key by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 20 vacancies in the organisation.

Meanwhile, applicants who are not satisfied with the marks can raise objections till 5 pm on 21 June through offline mode. Candidates are required to send their suggestions and proposals at Bihar Public Service Commission, Nehru Marg (Bailey Road), Patna 800001.

Applicants should also make note that they must mention the examination name and advertisement number on the envelope. After the said date, no objection regarding the clarifications will be entertained.

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Important Notice: Invitation of Objection to Answers of Mineral Development Officer (Written) Competitive Examination held on 27-28th February 2021 (Advt. No. 05/2020)’ that will flash on the homepage

Step 3: After clicking on the link a PDF file will open

Step 4: Candidates then needs to check the ‘Subject wise answer key’ and save it for future reference or use

The Mineral Development Officer (MDO) competitive exam was conducted on 27 and 28 February. Meanwhile, the provisional answer key of General Knowledge and Mineral Policy and Related Acts, Rules, and Regulations have also been uploaded on the website.

Link to General Knowledge answer key.

Link to Mineral Policy and Related Acts, Rules & Regulations answer key.

Candidates are advised to visit the website of BPSC (bpsc.bih.nic.in) for the latest updates and information.