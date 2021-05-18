The registration process for BPSC recruitment 2020 started on 28 September 2020 and ended on 28 October 2020

Keeping in mind the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 66th Combined Mains (Written) Examination. This exam was scheduled to be held on 4, 5, and 8 June, however, now stands deferred. The new dates have not been announced yet and will be declared soon.

In an official notification, the commission informed candidates of this development. As per an NDTV report, as many as 8,997 candidates have been shortlisted for the exam.

The registration for the BPSC main exam started on 6 April and ended on 17 May. There are 731 vacancies that will be filled by successful candidates for this exam. Out of these, 169 vacancies are reserved for women. The vacancies are for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Panchayat State Officer, Supply Inspector, and several others.

The result of the preliminary exam was declared on 24 March. Candidates who successfully passed the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The BPSC preliminary exam was held at 888 centres in Bihar on 27 December, 2020.

The registration process for BPSC recruitment 2020 started on 28 September 2020 and ended on 28 October 2020.

BPSC candidates should visit the official website, to receive updates about the main examination.

Previously, on 29 April, the commission extended the deadline for the application of the BPSC Main Exam. The last date to apply online was extended from 30 April to 10 May. On the other hand, the deadline for sending the form via speed post was extended from 7 May to 17 May.