BPSC declares result for 63rd Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam; check bpsc.bih.nic for updates

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday declared the results for the 63rd Common Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2018 on its official website. Candidates can check the result on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam was held on 1 July across 271 centres in 19 district headquarters in Bihar. As many as 90,697 candidates appeared for the test, and 4,257 cleared it.

The candidates who were successful are eligible to appear for the BPSC main examination.

Here's how to check BPSC exam results:



- Visit BPSC's official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

- Click on 'Results: For 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination'

- Check you result from the PDF file

- Take a print out of the result for future use