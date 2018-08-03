BPSC Civil Services Exam 2018: Notification released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, registrations to continue till 20 August

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of the commission which is bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The registration process began on 3 August and shall continue till 20 August.

How to register for BPSC civil service exam 2018:

- Log on to the BPSC application website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘Online Registration’ tab.

- Click on ‘Apply Online’ against the position.

- Fill in the form and click on ‘Submit’.

- The username and password will be sent to the email ID.

- After registration, the link to make the online payment will be activated on the next day after 11 am.

- Pay the requisite application fee.

- After payment, an online application form link will be activated on the next day after 11 am.

- Log in to the page and click on the link to apply

- Fill in the form and click on Submit

- Download the application form and take a printout.

The deadline for paying the application fee is 24 August, whereas the last date to submit the online application is 31 August. Information about the structure of the main examination and the syllabus has been detailed on the website.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and chooses applicants for civil service jobs in the state according to the merits of the candidates and reservation rules. The commission comprises of seven members including its Chairman. Currently, the Chairman of BPSC is Shri Shishir Sinha.