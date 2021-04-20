BPSC Bihar Panchayat Auditor Prelims 2021 Admit Card released; steps to download hall ticket

Candidates who qualify for the prelims examination will be called for a written exam which has three compulsory subjects and one optional paper

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the release of the admit card for the Auditor Exam 2021. Candidates can visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in to download the hall ticket.

The exam will be conducted as per the schedule on 25 April from 12 pm to 2 pm.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 126 vacancies of auditors (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) in the Panchayati Raj Department.

Steps to download BPSC Bihar Panchayat Auditor Prelims 2021 Admit Card

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check and download admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step2: On the homepage, submit your correct user name and password to log into the website.

Step 3: After login, you’ll be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the download option for admit card.

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download it.

Step 6: After downloading, take a printout for further use.

Here’s the direct link: https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home

In case, any candidate's photo and signature on the admit card are not clear then h/she should submit the documents at their exam centre.

BPSC Auditor Pre-Exam Pattern

There will be objective-type questions for the exam on general studies which is for 150 marks and the time duration for the test is two hours. Candidates who qualify for the prelims examination will be called for a written exam which has three compulsory subjects and one optional paper.

BPSC Auditor Interview

After candidates qualify in both the exams, an interview will be conducted for 120 marks.