BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) revised interview to be held from 25 to 27 June; check details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna, has released the revised schedule for Assistant Engineer (Civil) interview on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Previously, the interview was scheduled to take place from 22 February to 19 April, but it has been rescheduled for some candidates and will now be conducted from 25 to 27 June, 2021.

Candidates who are appearing for the Bihar Assistant Engineer (civil) interview can download the new schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to a report by NDTV, the commission had to postpone the interview of a few candidates as they were affected by the coronavirus during the schedule of the interview. The commission has currently released the details of the interview for 75 candidates while the schedule for other candidates will be announced later.

Candidates should note that a week before the commencement of the interview, the admit cards of these selected candidates will be available on the official website. Also, candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier are required to carry a negative report along with them during the interview.

One can read the official notice by clicking here.

Candidates can download the interview schedule for BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) candidates from the official website or click here.

A total of 1,136 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview after being selected based on their performance in the main exam. The commission had conducted the main examination from 27 March to 31 March.

Due to the surge in coronavirus infections, the commission had postponed many exams this year including the Bihar 66th Combined Competitive main examination. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 4, 5 and 8 June but it has now been postponed.

This year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 8,997 candidates have been shortlisted for the exam.

The Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer main exam registration deadline has also been extended till 14 June due to the same reason. For this particular exam, a total of 3,995 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam held on 7 February.

