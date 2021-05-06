BPSC has asked all interested candidates to submit their duly submitted online form along with necessary documents to the commission’s office

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification regarding the online application process for the BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Main Examination 2021. As per the notice, the registration process will commence from 12 May. Once the application window opens, interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 553 vacancies of Assistant Prosecution Officer in the commission. Here’s the detailed advertisement:

Once the process begins, aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Go to the candidate’s login section on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their credentials correctly and log in

Step 4: After logging in, BPSC APO Mains 2021 application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take time and fill the form properly with all necessary details and documents

Step 6: Finally, pay the registration fee and then submit the form

Step 7: After completing the process, download the form for future use

Candidates, who have successfully qualified in the prelims examination, will be able to register themselves for the mains paper either on or before 4 June.

To be noted, BPSC has asked all interested candidates to submit their duly submitted online form along with necessary documents to the commission’s office. The address is: BPSC, 15, Nehru Paath (Bailey Road), Patna and the application should reach on or before 11 June.

Meanwhile, applicants will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in prelims, mains, and interview round.