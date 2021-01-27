BPSC APO exam 2021: Admit card for assistant prosecuting officer prelims exam released at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO) on its official website. The commission is scheduled to conduct the prelims written exam for screening APO on 7 February 2021.

All candidates who are planning to appear in the BPSC APO preliminary exam can visit the official website of BPSC and download the BPSC APO hall ticket.

As per Jagran Josh, all candidates must download the admit cards and get them printed as no admit card shall will be sent to any applicant by post. On the day of the exam, they should carry their admit cards along with one photocopy and the original of an ID proof. It could be either their Pan card, Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID card or passport.

The report added that if a candidate’s admit card has unclear or wrong photograph or signature, they should submit a declaration form along with the documents’ proof to the invigilator on the exam day. Candidates are advised to go through this link for detailed instructions in this regard.

According to Times Now, the BPSC APO admit card for 2021 exam has been divided into two parts. While the first part carries the candidate's personal information, the second part carries the detailed instruction for the examination.

The report also stated that there is a notification to help out students clear their doubts about downloading the admit card.

In case, anyone comes across any problem regarding their hall tickets, they can contact the authorities through the helpline number 0612-2215795. There is also a mobile number on which candidates can raise their queries: +91-9297739013. The report stated that candidates need to call on any working day from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

Applicants are also advised to keep going through the official website of BPSC for more updates.