BPSC announces Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) final exam result, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Gaurav Kumar Kashyap tops exams

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) final exam | The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam. The results have been announced on the basis of marks scored in mains exam and interview, which were held from 15 to 19 June.

Those who appeared for the interview can check their result on the official website of BPSC http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

The BPSC has shortlisted 102 candidates across all categories. Fifty one have been selected in the unreserved category, while 18 and one have been shortlisted in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes category. There are 19 candidates in the final merit list from economically backward class and nine from backward class. Four have been selected from backward class women category.

Gaurav Kumar Kashyap has topped the Assistant Engineer exam. The commission has also released cut-off marks for all the categories.

The cut-off for unreserved male is 506, while that for unreserved female is 419 marks. For those belonging to SC male and female, it is 437 and 327, while the cut-off marks for ST is 489.

For EBC male and female, the cut-off is 482 and 343. It is 497 and 395 for BC male and female.

How to check result

Step 1: Go to official website of BPSC http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) result.

Step 3: Following which, you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Check your name and roll number on the list.

Candidates whose names appear on the list will be called for further processes like document verification.