Conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the hiring drive aims at filling 138 vacancies based in the Audit Directorate

The registration process for the recruitment of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Bihar is coming to an end today, 15 May.

Conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the hiring drive aims at filling 138 vacancies based in the Audit Directorate under the Finance Department, Government of Bihar. Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/. The last date to edit the information in the application form is 24 May.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab

3. A new page will open. Go to the BPSC online application

4. Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab present in the notification

5. Register yourself and then use the credentials to log in

6. After logging in, fill the application form

7. Upload all the relevant documents in scanned format

8. Pay the fees online and submit the application

9. Candidates are required to download at least two copies of the filled application form

Here’s the direct link:

If the permanent residence of a candidate is not in Bihar, reservation of EWS, SC, ST, EBC, and BC will not be applicable.

Eligibility criteria:

1. A candidate must be between 18 and 37 years of age. For females as well as candidates belonging to backward classes and very backward classes, the maximum age limit is 40. For Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe applicants, the upper age limit is 42 years.

2. An applicant must be a graduate in Commerce, Economics, Statistics, or Maths from a recognised university.

3. Those who have completed MBA (finance), CA, ICWA, or CS exams are also eligible to apply.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, main examination, and interview. The exam date will be announced soon.