BPSC AAO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 138 Assistant Audit Officer vacancies at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The application process will begin on 17 April while the last date to submit the form is 15 May

FP Trending April 12, 2021 17:19:03 IST
Representational Image. Wikimedia Commons

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened its recruitment for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer. The commission has invited applications in the Audit Directorate under the Finance Department, Government of Bihar.

Aspirants can visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in to check the eligibility criteria before applying. The application process will begin on 17 April while the last date to submit the form is 15 May.

A total of 138 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized board/university/institution especially in Commerce, Economics, Statistics, and Mathematics. Or else, they should have a degree in MBA (Finance), CA, or Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The minimum age of a male candidate should be 21 years, while the maximum age should be 37 years as of 1 August 2020. Coming to females, the maximum age limit is 40 years.

Below are the number of vacant posts:

Total post: 138
General or Unreserved: 54
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 14
Scheduled Caste (SC): 22
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 02
Other Backward Caste (OBC): 25
Backward Caste: 17
Women from Backward Caste: 04

Applicants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the login page on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the required credentials

Step 4: Fill your application form

Step 5: Upload your signature, photograph, and certificates correctly as per requirement

Step 6: Make payment where it has been asked. Submit the form

Step 7: Download it. If required, take a printout for future reference

Updated Date: April 12, 2021 17:19:03 IST

