BPSC 65th CCE Pre Admit Card 2019: Bihar govt recruitment body to release admit card for pre exam today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th CCE Pre Admit Card 2019 | The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release admit cards for the Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examinations today (5 October) on its website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Exam is slated to be held on 15 October.

Candidates should check the website regularly to apprise themselves of the latest details.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates should do the following:

Step 1: Visit BPSC official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Find the BPSC 65th Prelims Exam 2019 admit card link and click on it

Step 3: Enter credentials and hit submit

Step 4: The admit card will come up on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a printout for future reference

The BPSC exam comprises of the preliminary stage and the main exam. Those who clear the first stage can then appear for the next stage. An interview round will follow.

The process for applying for the BPSC 65th CCE Pre-Exam 2019 started 10 July and ended 30 July.

There are 434 vacancies for various posts such as Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer that need to be filled.

The BPSC, earlier this week, released a list of ineligible (over-age) candidates on its website.